DARIEN — Though a light seems to be at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the glow of Fourth of July fireworks will have to wait another year to return in Darien.

According to Parks & Rec program supervisor Jami Gore, the annual fireworks that the town celebrates to mark Independence Day will return in 2022. However, she said that doesn’t mean Darien will not find a festive way to celebrate the occasion.

Gore said Parks & Rec will be hosting a series of events during the summer months at the beach called “Weed Beach Festive Nights.”

“Each night will have a different theme and include dinner and live music at the beach. We will host one of these nights themed Fourth of July in replacement of the fireworks on Friday, July 2,” Gore said.

Darien usually hosts an event for the Fourth of July fireworks on the Saturday closest to the holiday. It also usually includes music and food trucks.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said while it is hoped the end of the pandemic is near, “uncertainty and concern remains regarding large community gatherings and the strain on local businesses for our typical fundraising efforts to support the fireworks ... We look forward to this beloved event returning to Darien in the summer of 2022.”

The Darien VFW also hosts a children’s Push-n-Pull parade on the Fourth of July, but it is unclear whether that will return this year. Children decorate wagons and bicycles or just mark in festive red, white and blue.

The town is currently evaluating if it can hold its annual Memorial Day parade on May 31. According to parade chairman Terry Gaffney, the final decision will be made by May 10.

Whether or not the parade takes place, the town will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. with social distancing, and all spectators are expected to be masked.

Nonprofit organizations interested in participation in the parade, should it take place, should email the committee at 06820mayparade@gmail.com