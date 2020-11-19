Feds to announce 3rd Cincinnati corruption charge this year

CINCINNATI (AP) — The U.S. attorney for southern Ohio says he will announce a new public corruption case involving the city of Cincinnati, which has already seen two council members charged this year.

No details of the latest chase were made public ahead of U.S. Attorney David DeVillers’ planned Thursday news conference. His spokeswoman said he would speak at 11 a.m.

Earlier this year, Democrat Tamaya Dennard resigned from city council after her arrest. She is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a wire fraud-related charge. Republican Jeff Pastor was arrested Nov. 10 on bribery, extortion and money laundering charges. His attorney has said the councilman will fight the charges.

Cincinnati will have elections in 2021, including for mayor. Democratic Mayor John Cranley is term-limited.