Feds issue guidance on cleanup plan for abandoned coal mines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday issued guidance for nearly $725 million in funding available this fiscal year for the reclamation of abandoned coal mines and cleanup of acid mine drainage.

The guidance provides information about project eligibility, priorities and interpretation for the use of funding from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package. It is part of an overall plan announced earlier this year to spend $11.3 billion in the U.S. abandoned mine lands program over 15 years.