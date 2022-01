LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former city official in Bardstown has been charged with embezzling more than $760,000 from the city over several years.

Tracy L. Hudson was indicted by a federal grand jury in Louisville last week. Hudson embezzled the money between 2013 and 2019 while working as the city's tax administrator and later its chief financial officer, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Louisville.