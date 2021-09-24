Feds charge DC cop with murder in police pursuit death MICHAEL BALSAMO , Associated Press Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 1:48 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo Washington Metropolitan Police Department police officers push back demonstrators outside of the fourth district police station in Washington. An officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on a murder charge for his role in a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that has sparked two days of protests and clashes. Federal prosecutors announced Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, that Terrence Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder, conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, who died after a pursuit in Washington, D.C. in October 2020. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo Washington Metropolitan Police Department police officers push back demonstrators outside of the fourth district police station in Washington. An officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on a murder charge for his role in a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that has sparked two days of protests and clashes. Federal prosecutors announced Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, that Terrence Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder, conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, who died after a pursuit in Washington, D.C. in October 2020. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
WASHINGTON (AP) — An officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on a murder charge for his role in a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that sparked two days of protests and clashes.
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Terrence Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder, conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, who died after a pursuit in Washington, D.C. in October 2020.
Written By
MICHAEL BALSAMO