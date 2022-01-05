Federal suit challenges NYC's vaccine edict on private firms

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed in federal court challenging New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace, asserting that the city's attempt to control the coronavirus pandemic deprives tens of thousands of businesses from pursuing their livelihoods.
The class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday contends businesses like Cornerstone Realty, a Staten Island real estate firm that is the primary plaintiff in the case, are being unduly forced to fire unvaccinated workers, further asserting the city's vaccination edict lacks mechanisms for businesses to appeal.