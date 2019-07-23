Federal government drops appeal for Alaska refuge road

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Trump administration has dropped its appeal of a court case that blocked a proposed road through a national wildlife refuge in Alaska.

Alaska Public Media reports the federal government dropped its appeal of the decision rejecting a road through Izembek (EYE-zem-bek) National Wildlife Refuge.

The road would connect the village of King Cove to Cold Bay, which has an all-weather airport.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in March ruled that former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke didn't adequately explain his decision when approved a land exchange for the road. Zinke's predecessor rejected the land exchange.

The federal government appealed.

Trustees for Alaska attorney Bridget Psarianos (puh-sahr-ee-AH-nohs) says Interior Department officials may seek a different legal approach to building the road and the issue may not be over.