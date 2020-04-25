Federal funds to aid public safety in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The state of Nebraska and some cities and counties are getting a combined $6.4 million to address public safety issues during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska Crime Commission received a $4.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, another $2.1 million was allocated to local jurisdictions, including Omaha, which is getting $1.15 million. In addition, Lincoln received about $429,000, Grand Island received about $85,500, Sarpy County received $58,000 and Bellevue received $35,800.

Officials say jurisdictions can use the money for things such as hiring workers, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.