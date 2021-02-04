Federal authorities: Investment firm's returns an 'illusion'

NEW YORK (AP) — Three business partners in a Manhattan-based private equity firm were charged Thursday in a high-stakes scheme to use clients’ money to cover fake returns and pay for frivolous luxuries like a sports car and private jets.
Since 2013, about 17,000 people nationwide invested more than $1.7 billion in GPB Capital Holdings and related fraudulent entities — a total “still at risk” for losses since GPB suspended all redemptions and distributions in 2018, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint.