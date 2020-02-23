February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention month in Darien

Co-president of Respect Works Charlotte Sulgar, left, DDAC Board member Janice Marzano, Executive Director of Darien Domestic Abuse Council Rita Bailey, co-president of Respect Works Catie Duggan, DDAC Board member Lt. Ali Hudyma, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson. Not pictured, co-president of Respect Works Maddie Joyce less Co-president of Respect Works Charlotte Sulgar, left, DDAC Board member Janice Marzano, Executive Director of Darien Domestic Abuse Council Rita Bailey, co-president of Respect Works Catie Duggan, DDAC Board ... more Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention month in Darien 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The month of February was recently proclaimed Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month in Darien.

The Darien Domestic Abuse Council is a non-profit community organization committed to promoting the education, awareness and prevention of domestic abuse in the community of Darien, CT. RespectWorks is mentored, educated and empowered by DDAC to bring awareness of teen dating violence to Darien. RespectWorks members educate their peers about the warning signs of teen dating violence and domestic violence and how to get help if they or someone they know are in an abusive relationship.