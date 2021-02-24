Fauci to deliver Emory commencement address virtually

ATLANTA (AP) — In a sign of the times, the nation's leading expert on infectious disease will appear by livestream when he addresses graduating Emory University students this year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to deliver the May 16 commencement address for the Emory College of Arts and Sciences, the school said Wednesday in a press release. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his address will be delivered live from Washington and will be available virtually to the university community and graduates.