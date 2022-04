TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday that Tray’vonne Da’Mont Jones-McNeal has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brielle Jones. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that he also faces an alternative count of reckless but unintentional second-degree murder, along with other charges, including battery and child abuse.