Farmington teen gets 2-year sentence in fatal shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A teen will serve two years in a juvenile detention facility for fatally shooting another Farmington teenager with a rifle last December, authorities said.

Farmington police said an investigation showed the weapon discharged while a group of teenagers was inside a vehicle.

They said 16-year-old Elijah Chavez was shot in the torso and died in his bed at home.

The Farmington Daily Times reports that the suspect was 15 when he was arrested in December 2019 for involuntary manslaughter and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The teen was convicted by a jury of both counts during a three-day trial in August at Farmington District Court and was sentenced to no more than two years by a judge last month.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the teen because he’s a juvenile.