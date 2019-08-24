Farmers move sugarcane a bit north; LSU tests cold tolerance

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — One of the world's northernmost sugarcane fields has been planted at a Louisiana State University research station in central Louisiana. The LSU AgCenter is looking into how well various varieties can survive chilly weather.

The station is generally considered too far north for the tall tropical grass. However, an AgCenter news release says steady yields and prices have prompted some Louisiana farmers to push the limits, planting sugarcane in what has traditionally been corn and soybean country.

There's little data to indicate which varieties can best withstand central Louisiana's deeper, more frequent freezes. So the AgCenter is working to get some. It's important, because one planting can grow three to five crops.

AgCenter scientists planted the field Aug. 14.