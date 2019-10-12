Farmers ending first year in Johnson County land program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Earlier this month, Alfred Matiyabo worked fast filling buckets with hot peppers. While his spicy pepper might pack a punch, they don't hold up in the cold. With the first frost on its way and two acres of hot peppers, eggplants, amaranth and malabar spinach, Matiyabo has his work cut out for him.

Before moving to Iowa in February 2017, he had been farming in Maine. When he moved to Iowa to be closer to family, Matiyabo wanted to continue farming. But he faced a large challenge when trying to find a place to grow his farm.

The 2018 state average for land was estimated to be $7,264 per acre as of November 1, 2018, according to the Iowa State University's 2018 Farmland Value Survey. While this was actually a decrease from a 2013 peak of $8,716 per acre, the market has leaped far past where it was just two decades ago in 2000 when the average was $1,857 per acre.

"We moved here and I wanted to continue what I was doing in Maine, but land is expensive," Matiyabo said the Iowa City Press-Citizen . "Land access is very important for this. Having access to land gave me the opportunity to do this."

Matiyabo's Moving 4Ward LLC is coming to the end of its first year at the Johnson County Historic Poor Farm. He was one of the first two applicants accepted by the Land Access Program. The program provides three-year land-use agreements to area farmers focusing on varying experience levels and smaller scales. The agreements include land, irrigation water and dry storage.

The county set aside approximately 10 acres for the program. With current tenants only taking up three of those acres, they are looking for more farmers to make use of the land. This year, four acres are available that can vary in size from one-eighth an acre to three acres.

For decades, the aging U.S. farmer has been a concern for the industry. According to USDA data, one-third of America's 3.4 million farmers were over the age of 65 and a million more were within a decade of that milestone. The recently released 2017 Census of Agriculture reported the average age of all producers is 57.5 years old, up 1.2 years from 2012.

Carly McAndrews of Trowl and Error CSA — the other farmer enrolled in the Land Access Program — said as a first-generation farmer, support from the county made getting started possible.

"We started looking and got really lucky that we were looking the same year this program started," McAndrews said. "It helped us get our business up and running. We didn't need a lot of land. And the only opportunity out there was for more land than we could handle."

Potting soil and equipment costs were expensive, but the program helped make the project possible. "It all starts to really add up," McAndrews said.

Ilsa DeWald, the local foods coordinator for Johnson County, said Matiyabo and McAndrews were ideal candidate both having started with some infrastructure for their plan.

"You have farmers who are ready to go but the barrier you need to overcome is access to land and some on-site infrastructure," DeWald said. "(Programs like this) can really make the difference to get those businesses off the ground."

Jason Grimm, the food systems director for Iowa Valley Resource Conservation & Development, said giving local farmers a foothold in the market emanates throughout the area providing options for local food industry and households as well as the need for labor across the county.

The program plans to grow slowly as they develop a master plan for the Historic Poor Farm and the projects operated on it. DeWald said she was excited to see how the program can feed into more sustainable food choices for residents.

"(The county is) providing space for more farmers and championing those that are using sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices that can actually help mitigate and reverse climate change," DeWald said.

