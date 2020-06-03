Farmers Market returns to Darien Wednesday, June 3

Darien’s Farmers Market opens Wednesday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Goodwives Shopping Center, 25 Old Kings Highway, Darien.

Judith Sedor from Newgate Farms said, “We have strict guidelines from the Department of Agriculture and Darien Health Department.”

“All farmers and customers must be wearing masks, even though we are outside. Farmers and their employees are required to wear gloves, and have hand washing stations available,” she said.

On a Facebook post reminding of the reopening, the organizers also said social distancing should be observed.

With many businesses closed during the corona virus pandemic, farmers markets have been deemed essential businesses by the State of Connecticut. Read that guidance here.

Items you can find at the market: Fresh pies, Asparagus, herbs, spring onions, lettuce, potted flowers,vegetable plants, canned goods, eggs, chicken, beef, pork, fresh baked bread, and peonies!

More info: https://www.facebook.com/DarienCTFarmersMarket/