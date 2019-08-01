Farmer’s Market: Darien seniors can get discount vouchers from Department of Human Services

Darien seniors may now be eligible to receive discount vouchers for locally grown fruits and vegetables through the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

Darien Human Services has just been designated as a Local Coordinating Agency for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). SFMNP provides vouchers for locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey to eligible low income seniors.

Vouchers can be redeemed at any local Farmers Market. The Darien Farmers Market is held every Wednesday from 10 to 3 p.m. at the Goodwives Shopping Center parking lot, 25 Old King’s Highway North. Vouchers are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Vouchers are valid through Oct. 30. Interested seniors (60 years of age or older) must be Darien residents and have a maximum household income of no more than 185% of the federal poverty level ($1,926/ month for a single person and $2,607/ month for a couple). Proof of income is required.

Please contact Darien Human Services at (203) 656-7328 Monday through Friday 8:30 - 4:30 to schedule an appointment.