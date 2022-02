FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man is accused of attacking his wife with a knife as she slept in their van causing her to jump from the moving vehicle, according to police.

A complaint charging the 27-year-old man with attempted murder, aggravated assault-domestic violence and theft says the victim was sleeping in a passenger seat Saturday night when she awoke to find her husband stabbing her and saying he planned to kill her.