Family therapist offering pandemic parenting strategies in Darien

Moira Rizzo, a licensed marriage, and family therapist is going to do an interactive discussion April 8, at 10 a.m. about “Pandemic Parenting: Strategies to Keep You and Your Kids Sane Through Challenging Times.” The discussion will also include how to effectively talk with teens about mental health, social connectedness and substance use.

The discussion is the fourth in a series of The Community Fund of Darien’s “Our Darien” events this year, 2021, that are designed to educate parents about the dangers of substance use, youth mental health and how they can best support their teenagers.

Registration for this free Zoom webinar is required. Register at www.communityfunddarien.org.

The webinar is going to be sponsored by The Depot, Darien’s youth center, and the Darien/Norwalk YWCA Darien/Norwalk (Young Women’s Christian Association) Parent Awareness program.

Rizzo is also the chief clinical officer for the Recovery Network of Programs, where she plans and directs outpatient and residential clinical services.

Rizzo has 20 years experience providing professional support to individuals, and families including communication, high risk behavior, parenting and conflict resolution.

Rizzo holds a graduate degree from Fairfield University’s Marriage and Family Therapy Program, and a graduate degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Syracuse is located in Syracuse, N.Y.

Fairfield University is located in Fairfield.

For the past four years, The Community Fund of Darien in collaboration with the Thriving Youth Task Force (TYTF) has educated Darien teenagers, and adults about the dangers of teen binge drinking through the “Our Darien” social marketing campaign.

The public health initiative focuses on shining a spotlight on the impact of alcohol on the teen brain, and to offer proven tactics towards healthier attitudes, and behaviors.

A growing body of research shows an ongoing parent child dialogue about risky behaviors, combined with clear rules, and consequences, equips students to make healthy choices in the short, and long term.

The “Our Darien” is funded by a grant from the State of Connecticut’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS).

The Depot’s mission is to build confident youth in our community offering a connected, and inclusive environment while providing essential programming, and leadership development.

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk Parent Awareness program provides free support, and education to parents and children with the goal of encouraging the healthy, positive development of Darien youth, and families.

