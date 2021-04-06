Family therapist offering pandemic parenting strategies in Darien

Moira Rizzo, a licensed marriage, and family therapist is going to do an interactive discussion April 8, at 10 a.m. about “Pandemic Parenting: Strategies to Keep You and Your Kids Sane Through Challenging Times.” The discussion will also include how to effectively talk with teens about mental health, social connectedness and substance use.
The discussion is the fourth in a series of The Community Fund of Darien’s “Our Darien” events this year, 2021, that are designed to educate parents about the dangers of substance use, youth mental health and how they can best support their teenagers.