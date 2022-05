This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Sean and Cassie Mecsery’s 3-year-old son Westley is too young to grasp the permanence of death.

So Westley will often peek into the room where Sean had once been and ask his mother where his father has gone.

“I tell him that Daddy went to heaven, and Westley wants to know when he’s coming back,” Cassie Mecsery said. “He wants to know if his dad gets lollipops up there.”

Sean Mecsery, a longtime Darien resident and owner of the Greenwich-based Cos Cob TV, died May 11 after a two-year fight with glioblastoma.

His death, while expected, was still sudden, Cassie Mecsery said. Sean had been battling the rare and aggressive form of brain cancer after it came back for a fourth time.

“There are certainly moments where I feel like nothing’s changed because I have been, in a way, on my own for big chunks of the last year at least,” Cassie Mecsery said. “But sometimes, the grief rushes over you.”

A memorial service will be held May 23 at Noroton Presbyterian Church, with services beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Cassie Mecsery asked for donations either to the Columbia University Brain Tumor Center or to a GoFundMe that began for the family to pay off medical expenses.

That fundraiser will now be used for their two children, Westley and daughter Calista, Cassie Mecsery said.

Sean Mecsery’s battle with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer that is impossible to successfully treat, spanned more than two years. The disease takes the form of aggressive and fast-growing tumors, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

By the end of his illness, Sean Mecsery had been increasingly unable to communicate and could no longer walk. He died after a week of being in home hospice, Cassie Mecsery said.

For months now, Cassie Mecsery has been in charge of the long-running Cos Cob TV, which has been in Greenwich since 1945. Sean Mecsery took over the store from his father after graduating from Vanderbilt University.

Cassie Mecsery said she plans to manage the business full-time, and has plans for furthering its growth into new markets. Along with his children, the store is Sean’s legacy, Cassie Mecsery said.

“It’s not exactly what I expected for my life,” she said. “ But I want to make sure I’m honoring his memory and that legacy.”

Cassie Mecsery said the Darien community has rallied around her throughout the ordeal, providing food and support. They have also helped raise $109,000 in donations, according to the GoFundMe.

For now, her family is slowly moving forward, she said.

The pair had been married for eight years — “not enough time,” she said — and described her husband as a steadfast partner and a good listener.

“We saw eye to eye on almost everything, we’ve never had major disagreements about how to raise the kids or any major life topics,” Cassie Mecsery said. “We always saw things in a similar way. And when we didn’t, we knew how to talk through it.”

When he died, Cassie Mecsery said she felt some comfort knowing they had worked together to do everything possible to battle the disease.

Sean Mecsery’s service, which he helped plan, will feature their wedding song — “Falling Slowly” from the 2006 movie “Once.” The song’s lyrics read, in part “You have suffered enough/And warred with yourself/It’s time that you won/Take this sinking boat and point it home.”

“It really sort of summarized for us where we were at that point in time,” Cassie Mecsery said. “And when I listened to it again, I was like, ‘Wow. It’s almost like it’s come full circle.’”