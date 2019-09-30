Family fun day, health and safety fair is Saturday

SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions and The Darien Domestic Abuse Council, along with Respect Works (a Depot club mentored by the Darien Domestic Abuse Council), will be joining forces for a Community Health & Safety Fair/Family Fun Day your family will not want to miss!

The event is Oct 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hindley School with a rain date of Oct 6. Net proceeds from Darien’s Family Fun Day and Depot Health Fair will support awareness, educational, and prevention initiatives in Darien. Proceeds will also fund victim assistance and our “Wings of Hope” fund for Darien residents.

There will be something for all ages; from the Bouncy Obstacle Course, to learning how At Home In Darien can help seniors. Darien Police will be on hand to install you child’s car seats properly and distribute bicycle helmets donated by the Kiwanis Club of Darien.

For the kids there are 100 pumpkins donated by the Goodwives Super Stop and Shop for the kids to paint, games, face painting, a caricaturist, Touch a Truck, and more. Hungry? Hamburgers, hot dogs, cold drinks served up by Michael Joseph Catering and donated by Giovanni’s Restaurant. Connecticut State Troopers will be bringing the “Convincer”. While the kids are playing, the grownups can check out the all the informational tables such as The Renfrew Center (eating disorders), The HUB, YWCA Parent Awareness, Liberation Programs, The Rowan Center, Center for Hope, YAT (Youth Asset Team, Laurel House, Kids in Crisis, Communities 4 Action, Silver Hill Hospital, AAA (safe driving awareness and handouts), Fresh Green Light Driving School, and more.

Hundreds of Darien residents have been victims of domestic violence and many more have gone unreported. Domestic abuse takes a physical and psychological toll on the victim and the family. The Darien Domestic Abuse Council, Inc. (DDAC,Inc.) is comprised of local volunteers committed to promoting the education, awareness and prevention of domestic abuse in the community of Darien.

Wings of Hope Fund is available for any Darien victim of domestic violence who needs assistance through their difficult time assisting with bills, medication, lock changes, etc.

Tribal Legacy will be playing at the event. sponsored by HRTM Consulting. HRTM Consulting is a KRONOS Certified Partner specializing in workforce management HR/PR and TeleStaff. Fusing regge and soca with funk, hip hop and rock rhythms has given the band their own identity.

Sponsors can provide support in a number of ways: Platinum - $1,000 donation, Gold - $750 donation, Silver - $500 donation or Bronze - $300 donation.

Please contact Ellen Bay to discuss sponsorship opportunitie at pebay1982@gmail.com