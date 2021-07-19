Families of last victims in condo say waiting is agony KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 5:04 p.m.
1 of8 Molly MacDonald, with Mercy Chefs, hangs a sign on behalf of Princeton Church at a makeshift memorial remembering the victims of the nearby collapsed Champlain Towers South building, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Mercy Chefs has set up a mobile kitchen to feed search and rescue teams working at the site three meals a day. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A wooden heart at a makeshift memorial remembers the family of Vishal and Bhavna Patel, who died along with their 1-year-old daughter Aishani, in the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South building, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Wednesday, in Surfside. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 6, 2021, file photo, a memorial for the Guara family is posted on a fence near the Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Fla. Recovery crews at the Florida condominium collapse are cataloging all personal possessions found in the rubble in hopes of returning them to families of the dead or survivors. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File) Carl Juste/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Crews work in the rubble of the demolished section of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Peter Martin, of New York, who was in Miami visiting his brother, pays his respects at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Champlain Towers South building collapse, on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Estelle Hedaya was the outspoken life of the party who loved travel and fashion. She lived on the sixth floor and quickly connected with fellow former New Yorker Linda March, an adventurous traveler who was renting out the penthouse.
Nearly a month later, the two close friends are among the last of those missing in the Champlain Towers South collapse, along with Anastasia Gromova, a 24-year-old who had just been accepted to a program teaching English to students in Japan. The young go-getter was visiting friends at the Surfside condo for one last hurrah.