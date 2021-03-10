Families of Boeing crash victims renew push for FAA changes

Relatives of some of the passengers who died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane will mark Wednesday's two-year anniversary of the disaster by seeking the improbable: A reversal of government orders that let Boeing 737 Max jets fly again.
They say they will also seek management changes at the Federal Aviation Administration, which certified the plane and let it keep flying after another Max crashed in Indonesia, five months before the Ethiopian accident. A total of 346 people died in both crashes. The family members say they are trying to prevent a third crash.