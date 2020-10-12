Fall festivals will look much different in Darien this year

DARIEN — The town is usually buzzing with autumn activities this time of year; however, much like the rest of 2020, this fall will look different.

Tokeneke School’s Pumpkin Carnival — an over 50-year tradition during October — was canceled for the first time in its history this year. Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization Co-Chairman Gina Gromelski said students are disappointed, especially fifth-graders who take on the role of game organizers.

Though the carnival is canceled, the school community has organized several events to celebrate the pumpkin carnival spirit. Part of the week’s festivities included distributing pumpkins, gift bags with gift certificates to local kid-friendly retailers, and carnival T-shirts.

The pumpkins will be decorated and brought back to display; certain days will have color-themes like pumpkin orange, ghost white, and black cat black.

In years past, the Tokeneke PTO arranged for admission and game vouchers for children in need ,coordinated with Darien Human Services. This year, though there is not a specific effort tied to the carnival, Gromelski said she has been in contact with the human services department about running a household goods drive the week of Nov. 12.

Another annual fall event that was canceled this year is the Darien YMCA Holly Pond School Family Fun Day.

Patty Kane, Darien YMCA’s communication director, said the event was a large fundraiser for the YMCA and it is “quite disappointing” it was canceled.

The event usually included food trucks, pony rides, pumpkin decorating and visits from animals.

Darien Nature Center usually holds two fall events: A Hoot & Howl for children and a fireside event for adults.

The nature center hopes to reopen to the public by the end of the year, said Leah Salomoni-Murtishi, administrative manager for the center.

“In the meantime, anyone who sponsors an animal is invited to schedule an exclusive playtime session where they can come into the building and spend some time with their sponsored animal, as well as the rest of our resident creatures,” she said.

The Darien Community Association usually holds an annual Mom’s Morning In Halloween parade on a Friday morning in October, which has been canceled this year.

The DCA intends to hold an alternate Halloween celebration this year.

Though it isn’t related to Halloween or fall festivals, the Depot Youth Center usually hosts an annual fundraising fall car wash, which was canceled this year due to the current drought conditions.

One activity that is continuing this year, with modifications, is the The Darien Youth Commission’s 23rd annual Halloween window painting contest on Oct. 24. The contest is open to middle and high school students.

Teams of up to five members must register by downloading a form, completing it and returning to DYC office. Forms can be scanned and emailed to asillars@darienct.gov, mailed or dropped off at Town Hall in boxes located in the Town Hall lobby.