Faith groups say refugee program will take time to rebuild EMILY McFARLAN MILLER and JACK JENKINS, Religion News Service Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 4:47 p.m.
(RNS) — Daad Serweri had been waiting for five years to come to the United States as a refugee.
Having worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, he was eligible to come to the country on a Special Immigrant Visa. His work had made him a target for the Taliban, which now viewed him as “the eyes and ears of the troops,” he said.
EMILY McFARLAN MILLER and JACK JENKINS