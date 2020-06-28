Fair canceled so 4-H kids turn to alternate plan

In this July 2019 file photo, members of Stephenson County's 4-H clubs gather at the 2019 Stephenson County Fair to receive awards for their projects they completed during several months of preparation. With the 2020 County Fair canceled, 4-H members and staff will turn to online shows to present their projects and get judge's feedback.

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) — When officials canceled this year’s Stephenson County Fair, it had rippling effects for many organizations, businesses and non-profit community groups.

One of those organizations was 4-H and all of its members who spend the entire year working on their projects to then proudly show them off each year in July as part of the fair. But this year that opportunity was removed and left the 4-H program having to be creative and find an alternate solution to make sure all of that hard work was not wasted.

“The main point was it is so important to us to offer an opportunity for all the projects to be shown,” said Margaret Larson, County Extension Educator who oversees the 4-H program in Stephenson County. “So we came up with a virtual program so the kids can demonstrate the knowledge they learned and work with the judges.”

Now 4-H general project and 4-H livestock shows and exhibitions scheduled through July 31 will be conducted online using the digital exhibition platform FairEntry. It’s a simple platform, Larson said, and will allow the 4-H members to interact with judges to get feedback on their projects and animals.

“Fortunately we’re in a situation to be able to offer this at this time,” she said.

Doing work online will seem very familiar to the many kids involved in 4-H locally. They are internet veterans by now having been forced out of their classrooms and into their homes to do school work and other responsibilities.

“By the time the Stephenson County Fair would’ve happened, it would’ve been four months since times have changed,” Larson said. “With everything these kids have gone through with school we’ve had to find new ways to celebrate their achievements. We’ve been meeting with the clubs via Zoom.”

Staff members also created the 4-H at home resource collection which features a range of projects and activities for youth and families. They also developed new curriculum units and organized virtual hangouts for 4-H members to socialize and share ideas.

While news of the fair’s cancellation obviously was extremely disappointing to all of the 4-H members and staff, Larson said the members still will get the chance now to show off their projects and hard work and get valuable input from judges.

“We figured if we couldn’t do the judging face to face, we had other plans,” Larson said. “At least the virtual platform gives the kids the opportunity to learn from a local expert.”

After the judging is completed, 4-H staff will continue the process just as they would have done if they were in familiar surroundings in the buildings on the Stephenson County Fairgrounds.

“We’ll still choose champions and State Fair reps and they still will get ribbons and trophies,” Larson said. “We’re trying to make this a positive in a very unprecedented time. I’m proud of my staff and the way we’ve all come together and the 4-H community for being positive.”

Source: The (Freeport) Journal-Standard, https://bit.ly/2YRLPSh