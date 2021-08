Hearst Connecticut Media file photo

DARIEN — All town employees and visitors to Town Hall are required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status, effective Monday.

The town, on its Facebook page, stated that Fairfield County is now an area of substantial transmission of COVID-19 virus and the face mask mandate was being reinstated. Signs calling for face masks to be worn are back in place, and extra masks are available at Town Hall as people get used to the reinstatement of the mandate.