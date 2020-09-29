FBI report: Property crimes remain up in Darien

A Darien police car. A Darien police car. Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close FBI report: Property crimes remain up in Darien 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released its 2019 crime statistics that show property crimes continued to increase in town last year.

Most of the violent crimes, which include murder or manslaughter, rape, aggravated assault and arson remained low or unchanged from 2018 to 2019, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report.

The FBI defines violent crime as murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Violent crimes are defined as offenses that involve force or threat of force.

From those two years, violent crimes went down from four to three. There was one robbery in each year, two aggravated assaults reported for each year, no rapes or arson reported, and there was one murder/non-negligent manslaughter in 2018.

The bulk of Darien’s incidents were property crimes, which include larceny and theft.

Property crime includes burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft and arson. The object of the theft-type offenses is the taking of money or property, but there is no force or threat of force against the victims.

In 2019, property crimes rose to 267 from 259 in 2018. Larceny thefts went down to 206 from 218 in 2018. Four more cars were stolen in Darien in 2019, with 32 up from 28.

Darien Police have continued to urge residents to lock their cars and houses, and not leave their keys in their cars. Darien police reports car burglaries, sometimes numbering in double digits over one overnight period.

For more info visit ucr.fbi.gov.