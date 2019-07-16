FBI report: Mailed pipe bomb devices wouldn't have worked

NEW YORK (AP) — An FBI analysis of crudely made pipe bombs mailed to prominently critics of President Donald Trump has concluded they wouldn't have worked.

A January report on the analysis was filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday as a September sentencing approaches for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to explosives-related charges in the scary episode weeks before midterm elections last year.

Cesar Sayoc faces a mandatory 10-year prison term and up to life. Sayoc says he never intended to injure anyone.

The FBI said the devices wouldn't have functioned because of their design, though it couldn't be determined whether that was from poor design or the intent of the builder.

It said the fuzing system for each device lacked the proper components and assembly to enable it to function.