FBI investigates 2 homicides on Rosebud reservation

ROSEBUD, S.D. (AP) — Two homicides that happened this week on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation are “totally separate” cases and are unrelated, investigators said.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said Lloyd Walking Eagle, 48, was fatally shot near the All Stop gas station in Rosebud last Sunday afternoon.

Joshua Bordeaux, 21, was found beaten to death the next morning in the South Antelope community, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Rosebud Sioux Capt. Iver Crow Eagle said suspects are in custody, but have not been charged by federal prosecutors. The motives for the crimes aren't yet known, he said.