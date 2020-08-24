FBI: $3 million in stolen ventilators recovered in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — A $3 million shipment of ventilators stolen that was stolen earlier this month was recovered in South Florida, the FBI said in a news release.

The agency said the ventilators were being prepared for shipment to El Salvador by the United States Agency for International Development when they were stolen sometime around Aug. 8.

The theft happened in southwest Miami-Dade County, the agency said.

The theft is being investigated by the Boynton Beach Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department, Medley Police Department, City of Miami Gardens Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office, USAID Office of the Inspector General, the FBI Miami’s Major Theft Task Force, and the FBI, the agency said.

No additional details were released.