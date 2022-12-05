Eyeing power, UK Labour Party vows to abolish House of Lords

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s opposition Labour Party on Monday pledged to scrap Parliament’s unelected upper house if it wins government as part of a raft if policies intended to stake out Labour's ground for the next election.
The left-of-center party has been out of power since 2010, but has a big lead in opinion polls after months of scandal and economic turmoil for the governing Conservatives. Labour is seeking to cement its place as a government-in-waiting with a raft of policy proposals it says will transfer decision-making power from the central government in London to cities and regions around the U.K.