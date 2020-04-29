Exterminator finds man's body in grocery store's air duct

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say an exterminator called to investigate a foul odor found a man's body in an air duct of an Ohio grocery store.

Cleveland police were called at about 11 a.m. Wednesday after the body was found at the Save-A-Lot store in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the cause of death wasn't immediately known, but “It is possible that the decedent entered the air duct on his own as no signs of violence were observed immediately.”

Cleveland.com reported that firefighters used a large electric saw to cut a hole in the top of the roof to help recover the man’s body. Police homicide investigators also used a hatch on top of the roof to access the ducts while investigating the death.

Investigators haven't determined how the man was able to access the ducts. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy. The name of the man hasn't been released.