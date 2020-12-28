Explosive kills 3 French army soldiers on mission in Mali Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 3:20 p.m.
This photo provided Monday, Dec.28, 2020 by the French Army shows French Soldier Tanerii Mauri who died while participating in a military operation in the Hombori area of Mali's central Mopti province. Three French soldiers have died on Monday in Mali as their armored vehicle has been hit by an improvised explosive device in a military operation aiming at fighting Islamist extremists in Africa's Sahel region, the French presidency announced. (French Army/SIRPAT via AP)
This photo provided Monday, Dec.28, 2020 by the French Army shows French soldier Quentin Pauchet who died while participating in a military operation in the Hombori area of Mali's central Mopti province. Three French soldiers have died on Monday in Mali as their armored vehicle has been hit by an improvised explosive device in a military operation aiming at fighting Islamist extremists in Africa's Sahel region, the French presidency announced. (French Army/SIRPAT via AP)
This photo provided Monday, Dec.28, 2020 by the French Army shows French soldier Dorian Issakhanian who died while participating in a military operation in the Hombori area of Mali's central Mopti province. Three French soldiers have died on Monday in Mali as their armored vehicle has been hit by an improvised explosive device in a military operation aiming at fighting Islamist extremists in Africa's Sahel region, the French presidency announced. (French Army/SIRPAT via AP)
PARIS (AP) — The French presidency said three French soldiers were killed Monday in Mali when an improvised explosive device hit their armored vehicle.
The soldiers were participating in a military operation in the Hombori area of Mali’s central Mopti province, part of a larger mission aiming at fighting Islamist extremists in Africa’s Sahel region, the French presidency said in a statement.