Experts see Canada’s euthanasia laws as threat to disabled MARIA CHENG, AP Medical Writer Aug. 11, 2022 Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 12:20 a.m.
This photo provided by Gary Nichols shows him, right, with his brother, Alan, on the eve of his euthanization in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, in July 2019.
This image shows part of a medical request form for euthanasia filled out by Alan Nichols of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada. His application listed only one health condition as the reason for his request to die: hearing loss.

TORONTO (AP) — Alan Nichols had a history of depression and other medical issues, but none were life-threatening. When the 61-year-old Canadian was hospitalized in June 2019 over fears he might be suicidal, he asked his brother to “bust him out” as soon as possible.
Within a month, Nichols submitted a request to be euthanized and he was killed, despite concerns raised by his family and a nurse practitioner.