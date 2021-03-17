Experts criticize UN over blacklist on harming kids in war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A panel of child rights experts sharply criticized the U.N. secretary-general’s decisions on a global blacklist of parties responsible for harming children during conflicts, saying government forces including from Israel, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Somalia and the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in Yemen should not have been excluded.
The experts appointed to study the blacklist decisions by Watchlist on Children, an international advocacy group, said in a 37-page report released Wednesday that between 2010 and 2020 at least eight parties to conflicts were found responsible for killing and maiming more than 100 children in a single year but weren’t listed. Six of them were government forces, the panel said.