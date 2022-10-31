Expert group warns of crisis in Mexico missing students case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico warned Monday that an attempt by the government to accelerate the results has created a “crisis” for the investigation and risks diminishing confidence in the outcome.
At a crucial stage, the special prosecutor who has led the government’s investigation since 2019 resigned in September over apparent interference by the attorney general and the government replaced him with someone unfamiliar with the case. A government Truth Commission report in August muddied the waters by presenting questionable screen captures of message exchanges as evidence, according to the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts.