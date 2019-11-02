Expanded health coverage debated in race for insurance post

Democratic nominee for insurance commissioner Robert Amos, speaks of his qualifications as he seeks support from business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi," in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The social event is hosted by the state chamber of commerce and is one of the last big gatherings before the Nov. 5 elections. less Democratic nominee for insurance commissioner Robert Amos, speaks of his qualifications as he seeks support from business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi," in Jackson, ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Expanded health coverage debated in race for insurance post 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Republican Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says he's got more work to do as he seeks a fourth term.

But Democratic challenger Robert Amos says Chaney is ignoring the most important work he should be doing — advocating for more health insurance for lower-income Mississippians.

The state's chief insurance regulator wouldn't have the power to expand coverage without support from the Legislature and the governor. But the issue remains part of the race. Amos says he supports a plan proposed by state hospitals to have hospitals and consumers pay the matching amount required by the federal government. Chaney, though, says the plan is flawed and wouldn't work.

Chaney says he's working on some ideas to extend coverage that don't involve Medicaid expansion.