NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man convicted in New Orleans killing has been exonerated and freed after being locked up for 12 years.

Kendall Gordon walked out of the criminal courthouse in New Orleans a free man Thursday, days after local prosecutors asked a judge to void his conviction and release him, news outlets reported.

Gordon was serving a life sentence in the shooting death of a young woman during a 2009 home invasion and robbery. But the justice advocacy group Innocence Project New Orleans and the District Attorney’s office said DNA collected from the crime scene linked someone else to the crime. Also, a key witness recanted.

“Darceleen Comadore consistently described the intruders that entered her home as an older man and a younger man, explicitly pointing out that the younger intruder had been shot and wounded while in her home by his accomplice,” the IPNO said in a news release. “Ms. Comadore believed she recognized the younger wounded intruder and identified him as Kendall Gordon.”

However, she changed her story after learning that another man, Jessie Bibbins III, 18, had been shot and killed with the same weapon as the victim in her home. Bibbins was found dead less than three miles from the crime scene, wearing clothes matching those worn by the younger intruder, IPNO said.

But prosecutors in then-District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office discounted Comadore's story change and a judge convicted Gordon in a bench trial.

“Between the new DNA evidence and the victim's statement that fell on deaf ears years ago, among other things, it was the right thing to work with the Innocence Project to file a joint motion for relief that allowed Mr. Gordon to be a free man,” District Attorney Jason Williams said in a statement.