Excitement rises as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ arrives in Venice LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer Sep. 5, 2022 Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 8:13 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of32 Olivia Wilde poses for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of32 Harry Styles poses for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Dejan Jankovic/Invision/AP) Dejan Jankovic/Dejan Jankovic/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of32
4 of32 This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Harry Styles, left, and Florence Pugh in a scene from "Don't Worry Darling." (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of32 FILE - Olivia Wilde, director of the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling," discusses the film during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 26, 2022. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of32
7 of32 This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Olivia Wilde, from left, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine, right, in a scene from "Don't Worry Darling." (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of32 This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows actor-director Olivia Wilde, left, with Chris Pine on the set of "Don't Worry Darling." (Merrick Morton/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) Show More Show Less 9 of32
10 of32 Harry Styles poses for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of32 Harry Styles pose for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 12 of32
13 of32 Harry Styles pose for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of32 Olivia Wilde poses for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Dejan Jankovic/Invision/AP) Dejan Jankovic/Dejan Jankovic/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 15 of32
16 of32 Olivia Wilde poses for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of32 Director Olivia Wilde poses for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 18 of32
19 of32 Olivia Wilde poses for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
20 of32 Harry Styles, from left, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 21 of32
22 of32 Harry Styles, from left, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
23 of32 Harry Styles poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 24 of32
25 of32 Harry Styles poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
26 of32 Harry Styles, from left, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 27 of32
28 of32 Director Olivia Wilde poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
29 of32 Director Olivia Wilde poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 30 of32
31 of32 Director Olivia Wilde poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
32 of32
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is having its world premiere Monday night on the Lido.
By 8 a.m. Monday, dozens of Harry Styles fans were camping out in front of the theater where the premiere would be held that evening and excitement was high for the arrival of the pop star whose otherworldly fame and following may make the Timothée Chalamet mania seen on Friday seem downright quaint.