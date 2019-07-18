Excessive heat predicted for Saturday as rain continues Thursday

The temperature will climb to 95 degrees in Orlando Friday and Saturday, and 92 degrees in Bradenton, the Tampa Bay area and Tallahassee. (Dreamstime/TNS) The temperature will climb to 95 degrees in Orlando Friday and Saturday, and 92 degrees in Bradenton, the Tampa Bay area and Tallahassee. (Dreamstime/TNS) Photo: Dreamstime / TNS Photo: Dreamstime / TNS Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Excessive heat predicted for Saturday as rain continues Thursday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As the rain continues on Thursday afternoon, an excessive heat warning is in effect Saturday for southern Connectict.

The heat index values could be up to 108 degrees due to temps in the mid-90s and dewpoints in the mid-70s from 12 p.m. Saturday through 10 p.m.

Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at- risk population who cannot stay cool. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Darien prepares

The Town of Darien is preparing for the heat. The Department of Human Services is contact its clients to make sure they are safe. Marc McEwan, the town’s Director of Emergency Management, says those who are facing a problem with the heat on Saturday should call the Darien Police’s non-emergency number at 203-662-5300.

The Darien Library also serves as a cooling spot for those seeking one. The library is open from 9 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Director Alan Gray told The Darien Times “We welcome everyone and the cafe will be open.”

An Excessive Heat Watch means that the combination of heat and humidity could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weigh tand loose fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoors. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors.To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. In case of heat stroke, call 911.

The full forecast:

This Afternoon

Showers likely, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 8 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.