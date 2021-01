SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former Pacific Gas & Electric employee was sentenced Monday to nearly two years in prison for his role in a kickback scheme to secure PG&E contracts for his cousin's business, federal prosecutors said.

Ronald S. Schoenfeld, 65, was also ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million in restitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement. Schoenfeld was convicted of charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud.