SEMINOLE, Fla. (AP) — A former treasurer for a high school football team's booster club is accused of stealing some $43,000 from the group, sheriff's officials said.

Elise Minzer, 46, was arrested Thursday and charged with scheme to defraud after investigators discovered evidence she used the debit card for personal charges while she was treasurer of the Seminole High School football team from February 2019 through April, the Tampa Bay Times reported.