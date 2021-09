BOSTON (AP) — A former executive at a nearly 140-year-old shoe manufacturer in Massachusetts has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for embezzling $30 million from the company and spending it on luxury items and travel for himself and another person, federal prosecutors in Boston said.

Richard Hajjar, 64, the former chief financial officer of Alden Shoe Co., was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $60 million in restitution and penalties.