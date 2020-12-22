Ex-police investigator charged with using crime-scene drugs

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A former Huntington Beach police crime scene investigator was charged with stealing drugs from a crime scene, then taking them and driving a police car while under the influence, authorities said Tuesday.

Sean Lotts, 53, was charged with misdemeanor counts of embezzlement by a public official, seizing property under the color of authority and DUI, according to a statement from the Orange County district attorney's office. He could face up to two years in jail if convicted.