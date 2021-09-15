Ex-owner of assisted living facility pleads guilty to fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The former owner of a Richmond assisted living facility pleaded guilty Wednesday to health care fraud after spending more than $800,000 meant for residents’ care on travel, gambling expenses and personal debts, federal prosecutors said.

Mable Jones, 78, owned and operated Jones & Jones, an assisted living facility for elderly and incapacitated adults, according to court documents. As a representative payee for residents who were legally incapable of managing their own funds, she regularly received state and federal benefit payments on their behalf.