Ex-officer gets 4 months for deadly crash near Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former police officer was sentenced Tuesday to four months in jail for causing a 2018 wreck that killed a Kansas teenager and injured two others outside the stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs play.

Thirty-five-year-old Terrell Watkins pleaded guilty in early June to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of careless and imprudent driving in the October 2018 crash that killed 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna, of Overland Park, Kansas, and seriously injured Rajanna’s father and sister.

Watkins will begin serving 120 days in the Caldwell County Jail for the careless and imprudent drive charge on Wednesday after a judge suspended the execution of a 17-year sentence for the other charges, The Kansas City Star reports.

Witnesses told police the van had been speeding and making numerous lane changes as it passed other vehicles in heavy pregame traffic. Investigators say at the time of the crash, Watkins was late for an off-duty security assignment at Arrowhead Stadium.