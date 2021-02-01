Ex-jail warden convicted of fraud, denying inmates care

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The former superintendent of a Virginia jail has been convicted on corruption charges for denying medical treatment to an inmate who suffered brutal attacks and giving preferential treatment to another inmate, including personally delivered ice cream, whose family made financial donations.
John Marshall Higgins, 62, was superintendent of the Rockbridge Regional Jail near Lexington until 2017, when he resigned after state police began an investigation of the jail. He also served two terms on the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors.