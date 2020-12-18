Ex-deputy asks judge to keep evidence against him secret

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — A former California sheriff’s deputy indicted by a grand jury on a charge of felony involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man after a high-speed chase asked a judge to keep secret the evidence against him.
The grand jury decided in October that former Sonoma County deputy Charles Blount should stand trial in the 2019 death of David Ward, who died in a struggle with Blount after the chase, the Press Democrat reported Thursday. Grand jury proceedings are held outside the public view.