RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A former corrections officer with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in the county jail for stealing more than $11,000 in fees she collected from inmates.

Barbara Teeling, 40, was charged with two counts of theft in a business setting and attempted misconduct while in office. A plea deal reduced the charges from felonies to misdemeanors, the Kenosha News reported.